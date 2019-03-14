ARP Americas LP Sells 3,485 Shares of Lear Co. (LEA)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Lear by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lear by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 36,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,843,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 74,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

In other news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Lear announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

