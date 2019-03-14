ARP Americas LP Takes $545,000 Position in Access National Co. (ANCX)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Access National in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Access National in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Access National in the third quarter worth about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Access National in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Access National in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANCX. ValuEngine raised Access National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Access National in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Access National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Access National stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Access National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $497.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Access National had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.66 million. Research analysts predict that Access National Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Access National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

