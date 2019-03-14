Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post $44.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,766.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $204.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.56 million to $229.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.22 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $129.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.88 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. 1,347,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,979. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 42,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $849,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,248.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,375 shares of company stock worth $17,636,068. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,922,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $19,596,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $9,853,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,328,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after purchasing an additional 428,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 380,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company offers ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver disease related to alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.