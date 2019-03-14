Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.63 Million

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post $44.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,766.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $204.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.56 million to $229.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.22 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $129.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.88 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. 1,347,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,979. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 42,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $849,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,248.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,375 shares of company stock worth $17,636,068. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,922,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $19,596,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $9,853,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,328,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after purchasing an additional 428,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 380,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company offers ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver disease related to alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply