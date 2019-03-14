Asante Solutions (PUMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PUMP. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $20.23 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $21.45.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 67,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.