Ascent Resources (AST) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 2,735,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 17,490,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia. It principally holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project, which covers an area of 98 square kilometers located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

