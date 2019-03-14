ASGN (ASGN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96. ASGN has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $929.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.80 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in ASGN by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 334,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 35,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ASGN by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in ASGN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 146,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.