ASGN Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (ASGN)

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $929.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.80 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

ASGN stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96. ASGN has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 334,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 35,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 146,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ASGN news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

