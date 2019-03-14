ATBCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.52 Million (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $412,857.00 and approximately $4.52 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.03428812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.02459541 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019153 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003102 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.