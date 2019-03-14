Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 91,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,551. Athene has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $816,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Athene by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athene by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Athene by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

