Athenex (ATNX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Athenex has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.23% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,917,422 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,231.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Athenex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,673,000 after acquiring an additional 110,332 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

