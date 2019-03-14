Athenex Inc (ATNX) CEO Acquires $117,800.00 in Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,917,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,231.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ATNX opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Athenex Inc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $792.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.23% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 35,061 shares during the last quarter. Diag Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Athenex by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,096,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

