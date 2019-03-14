Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAWW. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.22. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

