Atlassian (TEAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEAM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $108.58 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,551.14, a P/E/G ratio of 99.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.28 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlassian by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Leonetti & Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

