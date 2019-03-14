Auris Medical (EARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,192,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 1,787,490 shares.The stock last traded at $0.40 and had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Auris Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.56.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

