Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:ALF) insider Justin Braitling acquired 267,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$250,248.96 ($177,481.53).

Justin Braitling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Australian Leaders Fund alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Justin Braitling acquired 46,903 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$43,619.79 ($30,936.02).

On Monday, March 11th, Justin Braitling acquired 3,500 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$3,272.50 ($2,320.92).

On Monday, March 4th, Justin Braitling purchased 322,587 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$301,941.43 ($214,142.86).

On Thursday, February 28th, Justin Braitling purchased 71,062 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$66,442.97 ($47,122.67).

ALF stock traded down A$0.33 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.91 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 182,501 shares. Australian Leaders Fund Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.93 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The company has a market cap of $228.69 million and a P/E ratio of -28.28.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Australian Leaders Fund’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ALF) Insider Buys A$250,248.96 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/australian-leaders-fund-limited-alf-insider-buys-a250248-96-in-stock.html.

About Australian Leaders Fund

Australian Leaders Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited. It invests into the public equity markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Leaders Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Leaders Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.