Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,641 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Autodesk from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.45.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,458,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $153.38 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $169.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,394.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

