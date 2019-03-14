AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Stake Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AutoNation by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $33.77 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,674.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,469.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $786,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

