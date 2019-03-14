Avanos Medical (AVNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Avanos Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It offers infection prevention, surgical, respiratory, digestive health and pain management solutions. Avanos Medical Inc., formerly known as Halyard Health Inc., is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVNS. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Avanos Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

AVNS stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $169.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.88 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $360,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $294,519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $294,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $213,675,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $66,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

