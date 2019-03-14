Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avaya worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Avaya had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

