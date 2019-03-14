Avedro (AVDR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avedro in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Avedro in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avedro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Avedro alerts:

Avedro stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Avedro has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $13.65.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Avedro Company Profile

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Avedro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avedro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.