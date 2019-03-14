Aviance Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Aviance Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,887 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Income Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,842,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,383 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 5,028,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,627,300.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,556. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.0949 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th.

