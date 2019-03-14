Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Aviance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,844 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.3% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 523,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 80,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the period.

SRLN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 12,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,531. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

