Avid Technology (AVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.43 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Avid Technology updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 142,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,104. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Several analysts recently commented on AVID shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avid Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Avid Technology worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

