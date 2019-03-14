Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares traded up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 6,172,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 3,340,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 358.74% and a negative return on equity of 353.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avinger Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 146,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Avinger accounts for about 0.1% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.63% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Avinger (AVGR) Trading 12.3% Higher” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/avinger-avgr-trading-12-3-higher.html.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.