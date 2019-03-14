Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 86,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

