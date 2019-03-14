Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Qorvo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,904. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

