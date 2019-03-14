Aviva PLC Sells 22,482 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,202,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,666,000 after purchasing an additional 525,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,351,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,460,000 after acquiring an additional 828,759 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,259,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,773 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,920,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $310,503.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $508.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

