Aviva PLC Sells 6,401 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,490,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,889,000 after purchasing an additional 210,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $143,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,837.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $155,992.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,002 shares of company stock worth $2,074,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $184.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $476.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
