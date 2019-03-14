Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,859 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Avon Products worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVP. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,321,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avon Products by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,003,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avon Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,240,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,776 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Avon Products by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,258,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 933,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avon Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:AVP opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Avon Products, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/avon-products-inc-avp-shares-sold-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.