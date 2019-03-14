Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Director R John Fletcher Sells 22,500 Shares

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACLS stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,538. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 14th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Benchmark raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,263 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

