Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.89

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 33659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $302.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 908,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

