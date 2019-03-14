B. Riley Analysts Give Red Lion Hotels (RLH) a $13.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Red Lion Hotels’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Red Lion Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

RLH stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. Red Lion Hotels has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 39,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $292,295.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 530,667 shares of company stock worth $3,874,380 in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 67.9% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,041,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 913,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 34.6% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 936,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 240,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.