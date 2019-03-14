B2Gold (BTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 235.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

