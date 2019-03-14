B2Gold (BTO) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.36.

TSE:BTO traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.86. 1,463,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,229. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,458.75. Also, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total transaction of C$576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,574.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

