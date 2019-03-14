BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised BAE SYS PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $36.41.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

