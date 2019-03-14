Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,015,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.31% of Banco Bradesco worth $207,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,675,987. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.01. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

