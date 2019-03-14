Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,540 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $51,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, November 30th. William Blair began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,505,097.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,965.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $1,714,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,138 shares of company stock worth $7,246,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

