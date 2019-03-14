Banco de Chile (BCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCH. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Banco de Chile and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.24%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 357,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

