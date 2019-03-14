Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 148,171 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,199,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 108,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of BSAC opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

