Banco Santander (SAN) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.75 ($4.36) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €5.03 ($5.85).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.