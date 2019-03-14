Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.13 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849,824 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cree were worth $79,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cree by 4,177.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,694,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,251 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cree by 183.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cree by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000.

CREE opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $413.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

