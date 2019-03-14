Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $86,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $552,292.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASY opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $90.42 and a 52-week high of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sidoti set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-lowers-position-in-caseys-general-stores-inc-casy.html.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.