Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 31,145 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Alliance Data Systems worth $84,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Boston Partners increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,286,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,008,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 116.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,265,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,074,000 after purchasing an additional 133,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,693,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,051,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $19,164,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADS opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 54.62% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.58.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

