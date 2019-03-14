Barbara K. Allen Sells 1,410 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DHI opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 114,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 45.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

