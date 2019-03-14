Barbara White Buys 4,638 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,508.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 2,275,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,379. The stock has a market cap of $385.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 40,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/barbara-white-buys-4638-shares-of-corbus-pharmaceuticals-holdings-inc-crbp-stock.html.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.