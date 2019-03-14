Barrick Gold (GOLD) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -21.33% 3.85% 1.68% Barrick Gold Competitors -11.69% 2.89% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 11 5 0 2.24 Barrick Gold Competitors 566 2087 1903 73 2.32

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.87%. Given Barrick Gold’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion -$1.55 billion 38.14 Barrick Gold Competitors $1.48 billion -$180.89 million 0.96

Barrick Gold has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barrick Gold pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.28, meaning that their average share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold competitors beat Barrick Gold on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

