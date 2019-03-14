BCE Inc. (BCE) Position Boosted by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,469. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BCE had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Argus upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

