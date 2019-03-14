Belden Inc. (BDC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.78% of Belden worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.61. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.84 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Belden declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Longbow Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Belden to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

