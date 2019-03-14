Bellevue Group AG Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 80.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 282,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $258.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.85 and a 12 month high of $266.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $1,358,154.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

