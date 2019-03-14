Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€35.50” Price Target for Aumann (AAG)

Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Aumann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Commerzbank set a €72.50 ($84.30) price objective on Aumann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

ETR:AAG opened at €27.70 ($32.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $422.43 million and a P/E ratio of 23.30. Aumann has a 52-week low of €24.85 ($28.90) and a 52-week high of €67.10 ($78.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells systems for the automotive and other industries in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-mobility and Classic segments. The E-mobility segment designs, manufactures, and sells machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and other mobility industries; manufactures machinery and production lines for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, such as energy storage systems; and offers product support services, such as maintenance, repair, spare part supply, and engineering services.

